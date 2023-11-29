Video
BMCCI leaders meets DG BB, pleads for business-friendly environment

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

The Board of Directors of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI), led by President Syed Almas Kabir, meet with Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman of the Bangladesh Bank on Monday to discuss key issues affecting the Bangladesh and Malaysian business community.
The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Secretary General Md. Motaher Hoshan Khan, and Director Mahbubul Alam Shah.
During the meeting, President Syed Almas Kabir shed light on the challenges faced by general clients in cross-border e-commerce refunding. He also emphasized the importance of streamlining the remittance flow through proper banking channels from Malaysia. For effective management of these issues, BMCCI expressed its interest in partnering with Bangladesh Bank to overcome the challenges.
Senior Vice President Shabbir Ahmed Khan highlighted the significance of promoting bilateral trade with Malaysia and urged for the implementation of appropriate policies to attract foreign direct investment (FDI). Secretary General Md. Motaher Hoshan Khan addressed the trade gap with Malaysia and emphasized the need to address policies that restrict export volumes.
In response, Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman expressed gratitude to the BMCCI delegation for raising these important issues. He requested the chamber to provide pinpointed proposals for review, assuring them that the Bangladesh Bank will handle these matters with utmost importance.
The Deputy Governor also emphasized the importance of attracting remittance by providing services such as mobile applications for ease of money transfers, rather than relying solely on incentives. He urged BMCCI to focus on increasing export volumes and diversifying the exportable product to minimize the trade gap effectively.
At the end of the meeting, BMCCI delegates echoed their promises to remain committed for fostering a business-friendly environment and enhancing economic cooperation between Bangladesh and Malaysia. The chamber will continue to work closely with Bangladesh Bank to address the challenges faced by businesses and promote bilateral trade growth.    �UNB




