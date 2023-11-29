Economic diplomacy vital to boost BD-US trade: BGMEA Prez

Faruque Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), underscored the need for stepping up economic diplomacy in exploring more trade and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and the United States.In a meeting with Md Fazle Rabbi, the newly-appointed Economic Minister (Designate) at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington D.C., Faruque emphasized the pivotal role of diplomatic efforts in promoting Bangladesh and its readymade garment industry in the US.During the discussions held at the BGMEA Complex recently, Faruque briefed the Economic Minister on the current state of the apparel industry, its growth prospects, and strategies to enhance global competitiveness, said a press release.He urged the Economic Minister to effectively communicate the compelling narratives and strengths of Bangladesh's apparel sector to key stakeholders in the U.S. The BGMEA president also underscored the important role of the embassy in the U.S. in promoting the interests of Bangladesh's garment industry and elevating its brand image on the international stage.He called upon Economic Minister Fazle Rabbi to showcase Bangladesh as an attractive investment destination for U.S. investors, stressing the significance of collaboration between the two countries for mutual economic benefit.BGMEA looks forward to working collaboratively with the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington D.C. to strengthen economic relations between Bangladesh and the United States, he added.