Dhaka Bank launches co-branded credit card with Gulshan Club

Dhaka Bank announced its collaboration to launch a co-branded Mastercard World Credit Card exclusively for Gulshan Club Members.





The card has been designed to enhance the lifestyle and travel experiences of Gulshan Club Members, such as lifetime annual fee waiver, unlimited complimentary access to the Balaka Executive Lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Airport Pick and drop facility, complementary global lounge access to over 1,300 airport lounges across 120 countries of the world through Mastercard's Lounge Key program.





Round-the-year Buy 1 Get 1 offers at renowned 5-star hotels, quintuple credit shield program offering coverage up to TK. 40 Lac, access to attractive benefits from Mastercard's 6,500 merchant points for shopping and dining and many more attractive features and benefits.



Dr. Wahiduzzaman (Tamal), Chairman, Olympiad Organizing Committee, Gulshan Club Ltd, on 24th November 2023 jointly unveiled the Mastercard co-branded Credit Card during the Inauguration Ceremony of the 3rd Gulshan Club Olympiad held at Tennis Court, Gulshan Club, Dhaka recently in presence of Mohammad A Arafat, MP, Mohammad Abu Jafar - Additional Managing Director, of Dhaka Bank, Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard, Rafiqul Alam (Helal), President of Gulshan Club Ltd, M A Quader (Anu), Director and Advisor of Gulshan Club Olympiad, Rezaul Haque (Razu), Director and Vice-Chairman of Gulshan Club Olympiad and says a press release.







Md Mostaque Ahmed - Deputy Managing Director and Chief Emerging Market Officer of Dhaka Bank Limited, Akhlaqur Rahman Deputy Managing Director, Head of Corporate Division, H. M. Mostafizur Rahaman- Executive Vice President and Head of the Retail Business Division of Dhaka Bank and Zakia Sultana, Director, Bangladesh, Mastercard along with other Senior Officials from the concerned organisations were present during the launching ceremony.