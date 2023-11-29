Video
S'pore traders meet BGMEA leaders to boost bilateral trade

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Business Correspondent

A high-level business delegation from the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), Enterprise Singapore (ESG), and Singapore Port Authority (PSA) met with BGMEA president Faruque Hassan at its head office in the capital on Monday.
The delegation was led by Sheela Pillai, Charg� d'Affaires at the Singapore High Commission in Dhaka and it included key officials such as Dr Francis Chong, Senior Director (Emerging Markets) MTI; Ms. Audrey Tan, Director, Global Markets (South Asia), ESG; Uma Muniandy,
It also includes Deputy Director (Emerging Markets) MTI; Vann Ang, Senior Assistant Director (Emerging Markets) MTI; Arjun Jayaraman, Assistant Director (Emerging Markets) MTI; Alfred Sim, Vice President, Lim Wei Chiang, Assistant Vice President, and Mohammad Abdullah Jahir, Deputy Country General Manager from Singapore Port.
BGMEA Vice Presidents Shahidullah Azim, Miran Ali, Asif Ashraf, Director, Neela Hosna Ara, Director; Shovon Islam, Chair of Standing Committee on Press, Publication and Publicity; and Mohammad Kamal Uddin, Chair of Standing Committee on Trade Fair were present at the meeting, said a press release.
The objective of the meeting was to explore scope for expanding trade and investment between Bangladesh and Singapore. The delegation emphasized the importance of supporting and collaborating on development of infrastructure and logistics, particularly enhancing capabilities and efficiency of ports in Bangladesh to facilitate seamless export-import activities.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan highlighted on Bangladesh's expanding economy and its increased focus on infrastructural development to meet growing demands of trade and industries.
Improved infrastructure along with investment friendly support provided by the government has led to the growing interest of foreign investors, he said.
Faruque suggested that Singaporean investors could consider investing in different emerging sectors of Bangladesh like textile machinery, man-made fiber and technical textiles, recycling industry, light engineering, and shipbuilding.
He also pointed to the importance of Singapore as a potential market for Bangladeshi garment exports, calling on their support in exploring the market opportunities.
The meeting concluded with mutual optimism and a commitment to further explore concrete steps that will contribute to the growth of garment trade between Bangladesh and Singapore.




