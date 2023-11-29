Mercantile Bank opens 3 sub-branches

Mercantile Bank PLC launched three more Sub-branches across the country to provide banking services to customers on Tuesday.





M. Amanullah, Bank's Sponsor Director and Chairman Mercantile Exchange House (UK) Limited virtually inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest.







Three sub-branches are Sarojganj sub-branch in Chuadanga, Shyamganj sub-branch in Mymensingh and Sreemangal sub-branch in Moulovibazar.





Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury opened the banking activities of three sub-branches virtually by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the Head Office of the bank. M A Khan Belal, Director of the bank and Chairman of MBSL and Engr. Mohd. Monsuruzzaman, Vice Chairman of MBSL spoke as special guests.







Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Dr. Tapash Chandra Paul, CFO, Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs and Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company Secretary and Head of HR were present on the occasion.