People want BNP to shun terrorist activities: Hasan

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 5:16 PM  Count : 166
Observer Online Desk

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud has said the countrymen want BNP to shun terrorist activities and take part in the upcoming general election.

"We want that BNP would come out of destructive evil politics and terrorist activities. We also want the party to join the next general election," he said while replying to a query of reporters at his office at secretariat in the capital, reports BSS.
Earlier, the minister unwrapped a book 'Feature Sangkalan- SDG o Unnayanmulak' published by Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB). PIB director general Zafar Wazed and other officials were present at the programme.

Dr Hasan said, "I heard the speech of the chief election commissioner. I think he said perfectly and I hope that good senses would prevail on BNP."

He said BNP had declared of toppling the government many times. Even, they announced that Begum Khaleda Zia would join a rally, but unfortunately they were not found in the field after those announcements, he added.

He said, those announcements made the party ridicules and now BNP has turned into a terrorist organization through their subversive activities. BNP leaders have also turned into terrorist leaders, he said.

In the programme, Hasan Mahmud said political stability is needed to continue the ongoing development of the country. Otherwise, no country could become a developed one, he said, adding a party is in power in Singapore after the independence of the state.

But, it is hard to say that there has been political stability in Bangladesh though Awami League is in power for 15 years. In fact, BNP-Jamaat's terrorist activities in 2013, 2014 and 2015 had destroyed the political stability, he said.

The minister said destructive and negative politics are obstacle for country's development.

About the BNP's ongoing blockade programme, Dr Hasan said everything is going on as usual and the countrymen have rejected their call.

The common people are doing their jobs as usual, he said, adding that by giving such programme BNP leaders are mocking with themselves shamelessly.

END/SZA




