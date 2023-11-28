Video
Home Countryside

NSTU holds seminar on smart Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 4:56 PM
Observer Correspondent

A day-long seminar on smart Bangladesh was held with the participation of teachers and officials of Noakhali University of Science and Technology (NSTU).

The programme was held in the seminar room of the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at Bir Muktijodha Haji Mohammad Idris Auditorium of the university on Tuesday.
The university vice-chancellor Professor Dr Didar-ul-Alam was the chief guest at the programme where pro-vice-chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Abdul Baki and treasurer Professor Dr Newaz Mohammad Bahadur were special guests.

IQAC director Professor Dr Feroz Ahmed chaired the event while component leader of 'Smart Bangladesh' Faruk Ahmed Jewel was the keynote speaker.

NSTU treasurer Professor Dr Newaz Mohammad Bahadur, IIT director and APA team leader Professor Dr Mohammad Salim Hossain, IQAC director and Microbiology Department chairman Professor Dr Firoz Ahmed were the trainers conducted by IQAC additional director Muhaiminul Islam Salim.

MR/SR

NSTU   Noakhali   Seminar   smart Bangladesh  





