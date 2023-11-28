Video
Tuesday, 28 November, 2023
29 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 4:56 PM  Count : 189
Observer Online Report

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), in anti-drug drives, arrested 29 people from different areas in the city in the last 24 hours till 6:00 am, Tuesday.

Additional deputy commissioner of DMP Media and Public Relation KN Roy Niyati confirmed the matter.
During the drive, a total of 1,227 Yaba pills, 5.165 kilograms of hemp, 35 grams and 100 puria (Small packets) of heroin, two phensedyl syrups and 230 bottles of local liquor were seized from their possessions.

A total of 18 cases were filed with the police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act.

