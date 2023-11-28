Ctg Jubo Dal leader held over constable murder on Oct 28

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested a local Jubo Dal leader from Chandgaon area of Chattogram city early Tuesday for his alleged involvement in police constable Amirul’s killing on October 28 during BNP’s grand rally in Dhaka.Murad Chowdhury, general secretary of Chattogram north district Jubo Dal, was arrested around 1 am on Tuesday, said Nurul Afsar, senior assistant director of RAB-7.Later, RAB handed him over to the police, he said.Jubo Dal leader Murad Chowdhury, along with his followers, took part in BNP’s grand rally in Naya Paltan area of Dhaka on October 28, RAB informed.SA