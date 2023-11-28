Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Everything will be finalized by Dec 17: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 3:40 PM  Count : 262
Observer Online Desk

Everything will be finalized by Dec 17: Quader

Everything will be finalized by Dec 17: Quader



Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that holding a free, fair and credible election is their goal and by arranging a peaceful election they want to prove that they keep commitment.

He said this while replying to a question from journalists at Awami League president's office in Dhanmondi area in the city, reports UNB.
Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said many people are making various types of comments ahead of the upcoming national election and many are speculating a lot.

The minister said all these will be resolved through a fair election. "After that, a lot of criticism will end."

Responding to a question on seat sharing among the allies, the minister said, "December 17 is the last date of nomination withdrawal. We will observe, make adjustments in the meantime. Everything will be finalized by December 17."

Asked whether contesting the polls by Awami League leaders as independent candidates will cause any chaos, the Awami League general secretary said, "We are observing who want it. We have a strategic decision."

"We have time till December 17. We can make changes or corrections within the time," Quader added.

Replying to a query about BNP's participation in the election, Quader said, "We have no objection if they participate. We welcome them. Some of them might take part in the election. Some have already collected the nomination papers."

TF

Related Topics

AL   Election   Quader  





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Singer Dolly Sayantani joins BNM
BNP leaders who cannot accept Tarique will come to elections: Kamal
Dhaka-6 seat: Vote battle between Sayeed Khon and Firoz Rashid likely
People want BNP to shun terrorist activities: Hasan
29 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
Everything will be finalized by Dec 17: Quader
NGO worker crushed under train in Khilkhet
Enu-Rupon jailed for 7yrs in money laundering case


Latest News
Dengue claims four more lives in 24 hours
Human chain formed for merit list at CU
Namibia punch tickets to 2024 T20 World Cup
Singer Dolly Sayantani joins BNM
RU professor suspended over money embezzlement
BNP leaders who cannot accept Tarique will come to elections: Kamal
Dhaka-6 seat: Vote battle between Sayeed Khon and Firoz Rashid likely
Youth dies from electrocution in Singra
People want BNP to shun terrorist activities: Hasan
Bangladesh finish day-1 with 310/9 against New Zealand
Most Read News
Progress in our renewable energy to achieve SDG goals
SC upholds Shahed's bail order, asks to dispose case
Annie-Khokon among 28 BNP men indicted in 2018 sabotage case
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
DB arrests four Juba Dal men for torching minibus at Jatrabari
BNP's Dudu, Swapan on 2-day remand in pistol snatching case
JaPa lists candidates for 289 seats
PM for master plan over use of land in upazilas
92,595 students get GPA-5 in HSC
Israel-Hamas truce extended for two days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft