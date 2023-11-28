Secondary school admission lottery results published







The results of the digital lottery for admissions to public and private secondary schools across the country have been published.

Students can now receive the results via SMS on their mobile phones. To receive results by SMS on Teletalk mobile phones, users should type GSAResult>Space>User ID and send it to 16222.





All public secondary schools and private schools in Metropolitan areas and the Sadar upazilas will admit students in grades one to nine for the 2024 academic year through the digital lottery.





Education Minister Dipu Moni and State Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury inaugurated the digital lottery programme under the management of the International Mother Language Institute on Tuesday.The results will be available online. Students, guardians, and the heads of educational institutions can check the results of the digital lottery on http://gsa.teletalk.com.bd.