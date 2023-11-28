Video
Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:16 PM
Home Education

Secondary school admission lottery results published

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 3:16 PM  Count : 333
Observer Online Report

Secondary school admission lottery results published



The results of the digital lottery for admissions to public and private secondary schools across the country have been published.

Education Minister Dipu Moni and State Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury inaugurated the digital lottery programme under the management of the International Mother Language Institute on Tuesday.
The results will be available online. Students, guardians, and the heads of educational institutions can check the results of the digital lottery on http://gsa.teletalk.com.bd.

Students can now receive the results via SMS on their mobile phones. To receive results by SMS on Teletalk mobile phones, users should type GSAResult>Space>User ID and send it to 16222.

All public secondary schools and private schools in Metropolitan areas and the Sadar upazilas will admit students in grades one to nine for the 2024 academic year through the digital lottery.

TF

