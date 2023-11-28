Video
NGO worker crushed under train in Khilkhet

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 3:10 PM  Count : 278
Observer Online Report

A 34-year-old man was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a train in Dhaka's Khilkhet area on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Noor -E -Alam Taimur, 34, was an employee of Save the Children, Bangladesh.
Quoting witnesses, Airport Railway police output in-charge Sunil Chandra Sutradhar said two trains were passing Khilkhet level crossing at the same time.

Meanwhile, Taimur, wearing headphones, was crossing the rail track keeping eyes on the Kamalapur -bound train. As he did not follow the other one, the airport- bound train knocked him down around 10am, leaving him dead on the spot, he said.

Police recovered the body and it will be sent to the morgue after due procedure, added the officer.

Members of Save the Children Bangladesh expressed profound shock and sorrow at the untimely demise of  Taimur.

In a Facebook post,  Save the Children Bangladesh prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

SA

« PreviousNext »

