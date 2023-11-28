Video
Home Countryside

Man tortured for two days, dies in Ctg; 3 arrested

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 2:57 PM
Observer Online Report

A man died after being tortured for two days by a group of miscreants at Riazuddin Bazar area under Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram city early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sumon, 40.
Following the incident, police in a drive arrested three accused, Mamun, Mofizur Rahman, and Dulu in this connection, said additional deputy commissioner (south zone) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

After primary investigation, police said the three held Sumon captive for two days in a room at the bachelor quarters of Riaz Uddin Bazar and beat him indiscriminately to recover some debt.

"He fell sick last night after being tortured for two days and was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital after midnight where the doctors declared him dead," said the ADC.

"He was taken to the hospital by residents of the building as the miscreants fled from the scene. We later detained the three of them in a drive," the ADC said, adding that the body was sent to CMCH morgue for autopsy.

"We are investigating the incident and legal actions would be taken," added the ADC.

