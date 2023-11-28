Enu-Rupon jailed for 7yrs in money laundering case







A court in Dhaka on Tuesday sentenced old Dhaka's two 'Casino Brothers' Enamul Huque Enu and Rupon Bhuiyan to seven years in jail in another money laundering case.





In addition to the jail term, the court also fined the convicts Tk 52.88 crore. In default, both the brothers will have to suffer six months more in jail.



Dhaka Special Judge Court-8 judge Md Badrul Alam Bhuiyan handed down the verdict.

Another six accused--Shahdul Huque, Md Rashedul Huque Bhuiyan, Joy Gopal Sarker, Pavel Rahman, Md Merazul Huque Shiplu and Bhulu Chandra Dev--in the case were acquitted.









Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) seized Tk 2 lakh from the house of Abul Kalam Azad, an employee of Enu, in Dhaka's Wari during a raid in 2019. Then, 12 cases were filed with different police stations in the capital against the brothers for acquiring wealth illegally and laundering money. Enamul was former vice-president of Gendaria Thana Awami League, while Rupon was joint general secretary of the same AL unit.





Enu and Rupon were arrested on January 13, 2020 from a house in South Keraniganj along with one of their accomplices Sheikh Sunny Mostafa while Joy Gopal was arrested on July 8 from a house at Dhaka.





Dhaka Fifth Special Judge Iqbal Hossain on April 25, 2022, sentenced both the brothers to jail for seven years in a money laundering case. In addition to the jail term, they were fined Tk 4 crore each.





