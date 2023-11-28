Medical student killed in Barishal road accident

A student of Sher-E-Bangla Medical College was killed as a speeding truck ran over him at Barishal city on Monday night.
The accident took place at around 8.45pm on C&B road in Baiddhyapara area under Ward No-20 of the city.
The deceased was identified as Taufique Ahmmed Shuvo, 23, son of Md Motiur Rahman, of Bakerganj upazila. He was a student of 48th batch of the medical college.
Quoting witnesses, Fazlul Karim, deputy commissioner of police in Barishal, said Shuvo was going towards Nathullabad area riding on a battery-run autorickshaw. On the way, when a speeding watertank-laden truck as ramms the autorickshaw from opposite direction, Shuvo fell on the road and crushed under the wheels of the truck. Shuvo died on the spot.
Being informed, police seized the truck and arrested its driver from the spot, he said adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.