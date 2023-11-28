Bombs blasted, car torched at BNP leader Mintu's Feni house





Several crude bombs were exploded at BNP vice-chairman Abdul Awal Mintu's house at Daganbhuiyan upazila in Feni early Tuesday.

Miscreants also set fire to the private car of Mintu's younger brother Akber Hossain, who is a upazila BNP president.

Later, the family members managed to douse the fire before reaching Fire service men.





Some parts of the house were damaged due to the explosion.









"Legal action will be taken in this regard" he added. Daganbhuiyan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nizam Uddin said police visited the spot immediately. "Legal action will be taken in this regard" he added.





Mentionable that, Akber Hossain was sent to jail on last Saturday in a sabotage case filed by police during the BNP's blcoade programme.





The incident took place at about 1:30am.