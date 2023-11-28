Pedestrian crushed under truck in Dinajpur

An elderly man was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a truck on the Dinajpur-Fulbari regional highway at Fulbari upazila in Dinajpur
district on Monday night.
The accident
took place at around 8.30pm in front of BGB-19 camp at Dangapara Bazaar under the upazila.
The deceased was identified as Hakim Uddin, 60, a resident of Rajarampur Dangapara village under Shibnagar union of the upazila.
According to witnesses, a truck rammed the elderly man when he was crossing the highway, leaving him dead on the spot.
Fulbari Police Station officer-in-charge Md Mustafizur Rahman said being informed, police recovered the body and sent to a hospital morgue for autopsy.
The body would be handed over to the family after taking legal actions, he added.
