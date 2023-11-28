Video
Population now around 17cr

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:28 PM
Observer Online Report

Population now around 17cr

Population now around 17cr



Bangladesh's current population stands at 16 crore 98 lakh 28 thousand 911.

Of which, 8 crore 41 lakh 34 thousand 3 are male, while 8 crore 56 lakh 86 thousand 784 are females, according to the population census report by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Of the total population, 4 crore 56 lakh 44 thousand 586 people live in  Dhaka.
Earlier in July last year, the BBS published preliminary findings of the "Population and Housing Census 2022", which showed that the country's population is 16.51 crore.

TF

