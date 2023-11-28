Video
Bangladesh lose early 2 wickets in first session for 104

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:12 PM  Count : 273
Observer Online Report

Bangladesh ended the first session in the first test of the two-match series against New Zealand scoring 104 runs for two early wickets facing 27 overs in Sylhet on Tuesday.

The lost two wickets were Zakir Hasan and skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 12 and 37 respectively.
Meanwhile, Mahmudul Hasan Joy is unbeaten on 42, while Mominul Haque is with him on three.

Earlier in the day, Shanto won the toss on his debut as test skipper and opted to bat first.

The Bangladesh openers Zakir and Joy started off steadily, and New Zealand burned their first review in the second over of the day when Kyle Jamieson’s lbw appeal against the former was turned down by umpire Ahsan Raza, and the subsequent review saw that Zakir got an inside edge.

The duo saw off the early swing but the partnership only lasted the first hour as a delivery from Ajaz Patel turned sharply and beat Zakir to castle him.

Coming into bat, Shanto was positive from the get-go as he took on left-arm spinner Ajaz, hitting two sixes and a four.

That saw New Zealand skipper Tim Southee bring in off-spinner Glenn Phillips in the attack, and it paid quick dividends as Shanto tried to take him on too but could only manage a top edge that hung in the air for aeons before Kane Williamson completed the catch expertly.

Shanto’s dismissal brought Mominul to the crease just 10 minutes before lunch, and he and Joy ensured that Bangladesh reached three figures in the first session as they ended on 104.

Bangladesh have handed Shahadat Hossain Dipu his test debut in this match, and the youngster is set to bat at number six.

SA

Bangladesh decide to bat 1st winning toss against New Zealand



