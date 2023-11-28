5 arson attacks reported in 24 hours : Fire Service

At least five arson attacks were recorded in 24 hours till 6 am today, during the 48-hour blockade called by BNP and like-minded opposition parties.A total of 5 vehicles were set on fire by miscreants during the period, and one of those was set ablaze in Dhaka’s Shyamoli area around 3:45 pm on Monday, said Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy director of Fire Service and Civil Defence's Media Cell.Three buses, a truck, and a carriage of a train were burnt during this period, he said.The fire attacks were reported in Dhaka city, Habiganj, Tangail, Khulna and Pabna's Ishwardi.A total of 50 members of 10 firefighting units were engaged in dousing the flames during this period, added the fire service official.So far, 222 vehicles have been set on fire during the blockades and hartals since October 28, according to the Fire Service.During this time, 11 establishments, including the Awami League office, BNP office, police box, councilor's office, electricity office, bus counter and showroom were also burnt.SA