Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:15 PM
BNP expels two leaders for announcing to join polls

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 11:13 AM  Count : 402
Observer Online Report

BNP has expelled the party chairpersons' advisor council member Sayed AK Ekramuzzaman and a executive committee member from all positions, including primary membership of the party based on specific allegations of involvement in activities against party discipline.

BNP joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement in a press statement on Tuesday (November 28).

Another expelled leader is Shah Mohammad Abu Jafar.
The two expelled leaders announced their intention to participate in the upcoming 12th National Parliament elections. Ekramuzzaman will contest in the polls as independent candidate.

Abu Jafar joined in BNM, it is learnt.

TF

« PreviousNext »

