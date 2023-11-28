Crude bombs explode near Sitakunda AL leader’s house

Several crude bombs exploded in front of the residence of Sitakunda upazila unit Awami League president Abdullah Al Baker Bhuiyan on Monday night.The incident happened around 9 pm, Abu Sayed, OC (Investigation) of Sitakunda Model Police Station, said."There was an incident of cocktails being exploded. However, we have not received any news of casualties," he said.Police were sent to the spot, said the OC, adding that they are keeping an eye on the matter.When contacted, Baker Bhuiyan said that supporters of the AL nominee for the constituency brought out a procession on Monday night and shouted slogans in his favor. When returning, they exploded 10 to 12 cocktails in front of his house, Baker Bhuiyan said.SA