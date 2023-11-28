Parked bus set ablaze in Tangail



Miscreants set fire on a stationary bus at Delduar upazila in Tangail district on Monday night.

Delduar Police Station officer-in-charge Mustafizur Rahman said police are investigating the incident and legal action would be taken in this regard.





SA



The incident took place at around 11.30pm along the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Natiyapara area under the upazila.Babul Mia, helper of the bus, said a group of miscreants set fire on the bus while it was parked beside the highway and he was sleeping inside the vehicle. After seeing that he screamed for help.Being informed, a firefighting unit from Tangail Fire Service Station rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, said Rasel Mia duty officer of the station.However, no casualties were reported in this incident as the helper managed to get out from the vehicle, he said.