Qatar Airways bus set ablaze in Khulna







Arsonists set fire to a staff bus of Qatar Airways on MA Bari Road in Khulna's Sonadanga upazila on Monday night.





The incident took place around 11:30 pm, said Saiduzzaman, senior station master of Khulna Fire Station.

Locals managed to extinguish the fire before two units of Khulna Fire Station reached the spot, he said.

Senior police officials visited the spot, the officer added.





TF

