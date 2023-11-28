Qatar Airways bus set ablaze in Khulna

Arsonists set fire to a staff bus of Qatar Airways on MA Bari Road in Khulna's Sonadanga upazila on Monday night.
The incident took place around 11:30 pm, said Saiduzzaman, senior station master of Khulna Fire Station.
Locals managed to extinguish the fire before two units of Khulna Fire Station reached the spot, he said.
Senior police officials visited the spot, the officer added.
TF
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft