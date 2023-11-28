Dhaka's air 6th worst in the world this morning

Video
Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 9:51 AM
Observer Online Desk

Dhaka ranked sixth on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality on Tuesday morning.

The air in Dhaka city was classified as 'unhealthy' with an AQI score of 180 at 9:15 am.
India's Delhi, Pakistan's Lahore and Karachi, and Vietnam’s Hanoi occupied the first, second, third, and fourth spots on the list, with AQI scores of 330, 242, 217, and 193, respectively, reports UNB.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', while 201–300 is 'very unhealthy', and 301+ is 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

SA

