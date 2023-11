Bangladesh decide to bat 1st winning toss against New Zealand







Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series in Sylhet on Tuesday.





The Test series marks the beginning of the new cycle of World Test Championship for both teams.





Bangladesh saw a new cricketer's debut in this match.

Shahadat Hossain was making his debut for a Bangladesh side missing several key players, including the experienced Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain.





Squads



Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shahadat Hossain, Hasan Murad, Naeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan.



New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee(c), Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell.

