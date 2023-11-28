Video
HC blasts DoE and city corpns for failure to curb air pollution, dengue

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday came down heavily on the Department of Environment (DoE) and two Dhaka city corporations for their failure to prevent air pollution and dengue infection in the capital and surrounding areas despite its repeated directives.

Pointing its finger at the environment lawyer, the HC bench said, "They (DoE officials) give permission to the owners to operate illegal brick kilns, which cause air pollution. They do not need fresh air because most of their children live abroad and get fresh air there."

The HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu also said Dhaka city corporations could not control the dengue infection even after numerous people have died and have been affected due to its outbreak. They are not apparently trying to control the outbreak, it added.

Later, the HC bench ordered the DoE and DCCs to comply with its previous directives to control the air pollution in Dhaka in the next two weeks and fixed December 11 for passing further orders on this issue.

During the hearing on a writ petition filed by a Supreme Court lawyer seeking its directive on the government to take action to stop environment pollution.



