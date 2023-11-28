Video
BD authorities target oppositions ahead of election: HRW

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Diplomatic Correspondent

"Security forces are responsible for using excessive force, mass arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings in a recent spate of election-related violence," Human Rights Watch (HRW) claimed in a statement.  

It said Bangladesh authorities are targeting opposition leaders and supporters ahead of the national election slated for January 7, 2024. Authorities should impartially investigate all instances of violence, including cases where each side has blamed the other, HRW added.  

"Almost 10,000 opposition activists have been arrested since a planned rally by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on October 28. At least 16 people have been killed during ongoing violence, including 2 police officers. Over 5,500 people have been injured," HRW said in a media release on November 26.  

HRW Senior Asia Researcher Julia Bleckner said "the government is claiming to commit to free and fair elections with diplomatic partners while state authorities are simultaneously filling prisons with the ruling Awami League's political opponents."  

"Diplomatic partners should make clear that the government's autocratic crackdown will jeopardize future economic cooperation," she added.  

Bleckner said, "A free election is impossible when the government stifles free expression and systematically incapacitates the opposition through arbitrary arrests, disappearances, harassment and intimidation."  

"Following the  October 28 violence, BNP called strikes during which clashes erupted between police, opposition members, and ruling party supporters. While there has been violence on all sides, in some instances police used excessive force," the release said.  

HRW said videos and witnesses show "disturbing evidence of coordination between police and Awami League supporters in threatening and targeting opposition activists." Some arrested were allegedly beaten and tortured in custody, it added.  

The report is based on 13 witness interviews and analysis of videos and police reports. Bangladesh authorities have accused the opposition of 'creating chaos' and sealed BNP offices as a 'crime scene', HRW said.  

It said senior government leaders have fueled violence through statements encouraging attacks on protesters.

 While police should probe all incidents, their impartiality is undermined when working alongside Awami League activists in raids.

HRW called the mass arrests an attempt to eliminate competition ahead of elections. It asked foreign governments to insist authorities uphold human rights obligations.




