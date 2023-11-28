Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP calls fresh blockade Wednesday, hartal Thursday

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

The BNP is going to enforce a 24-hour fresh road-rail-waterway blockade across the country starting from Wednesday morning and a daylong hartal on Thursday to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission (EC).

Party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the announcement at a virtual press briefing on Monday.

He said the blockade will begin at 6am on Wednesday and end at 6m on Thursday while the hartal will be enforced from 6am to 6pm on Thursday.

Rizvi said the programmes are also meant for mounting pressure on the government to quit, hold the next election under a non-party neutral government and release party leaders and activists, including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He said other opposition parties, who have long been carrying out the simultaneous movement with BNP, will also observe similar programmes.

The fresh programmes were announced 14 hours before the end of the opposition's ongoing 48-hour blockade which will end at 6m on Tuesday.

Rizvi thanked the country's people and the opposition leaders and activists for making their blockade programme a success.

BNP and like-minded parties enforced a 48-hour countrywide shutdown from November 19 and then announced a 48-hour blockade from November 22 and another phase of a 48-hour blockade from November 26 which will end at 6m on Tuesday.

The opposition parties have so far observed blockades in seven phases to mount pressure on the Awami League government to quit power and hold the next election under a non-partisan administration.

They also observed a nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal on October 29 in protest against the attacks on BNP's grand rally at Nayapaltan that ended amid the incidents of torching vehicles and clashes, leaving three people dead.

Half an hour into the start of BNP's much-talked-about grand rally at Naya Paltan on October 28, BNP leaders and workers locked in a clash with the ruling party activists and police at Kakrail. The violent clashes soon spread around Naya Paltan, foiling the rally midway.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


HC blasts DoE and city corpns for failure to curb air pollution, dengue
BD authorities target oppositions ahead of election: HRW
BNP calls fresh blockade Wednesday, hartal Thursday
JP names 289 candidates
Shakib's dive into politics
US is a superpower, we can't ignore it: Momen
US Envoy Haas back in Dhaka
14-party gropes for coordination with AL in general election


Latest News
Bangladesh take on New Zealand in 1st Test in Sylhet
Dengue death toll crosses 1600-mark
Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 mn people in Russia, Ukraine
Israel-Hamas truce extended for two days
Kings beat Maziya to be alive for AFC Cup knockout
'Din-The Day' achieves massive viewership in just 3 days
Two kids drown in Cumilla pond
AL leaders can be independent candidates, if they want: Quader
PM for master plan over use of land in upazilas
Youth found dead along Jhenidah border
Most Read News
Progress in our renewable energy to achieve SDG goals
SC upholds Shahed's bail order, asks to dispose case
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Annie-Khokon among 28 BNP men indicted in 2018 sabotage case
DB arrests four Juba Dal men for torching minibus at Jatrabari
JaPa lists candidates for 289 seats
BNP's Dudu, Swapan on 2-day remand in pistol snatching case
3 Palestinian students shot on US campus premise
92,595 students get GPA-5 in HSC
Goods-laden truck set ablaze near RU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft