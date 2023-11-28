Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Shakib's dive into politics

Mixed reactions from Magura

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

MAGURA, Nov 27: The Awami League's pick for the Magura-1 constituency in the Jan 7 Parliamentary elections, cricket superstar Shakib Al Hasan, has triggered intense debates, especially in the locality.

Since the announcement on Sunday, fans and leaders of the ruling party have gathered outside his home in Magura to show support.

But not everyone is impressed.

Some local leaders and activists in Magura expressed mixed reactions to his nomination prior to the elections.

Abdul Fattah, president of the Magura district unit of the ruling party, told reporters, "We will work alongside the candidate chosen by the Awami League."

The Awami League's General Secretary of Magura unit Pankaj Kundu said that the party leaders will hold a meeting to reach a decision. "I don't want to make any further comments for now," he added.

Obaidur Rahman Tipu, the ruling party's Joint General Secretary, expressed his excitement at Shakib's nomination.

He told bdnews24.com, "We are delighted to welcome him."

However, Shakharul Islam Shakil, Awami League's Joint General Secretary of the Magura unit, is far from happy with Shakib's political ambitions.

"Shakib is not in touch with grassroots people," he reasoned. "I don't think it makes sense to nominate him in an important parliamentary seat like Magura-1 in such a short period."

"We have worked a lot with Saifuzzaman Shikhor for the Magura district. The sudden announcement of Shakib's nomination has led to such a situation that it is becoming impossible to talk to ordinary activists."

Fearing that the party will fall behind organisationally in the next 5 years, he added, "Cases of nominating a non-political person to the district headquarters have happened before. In such instances, it is the organisation that suffers the most."

Shakib's Magura neighbour, Milan Ghosh, told the reporters, "We will have to forget everything about our expectations for Magura-1's parliamentary seat and work with whoever receives the nomination."

The cricketer's father, Khandaker Mashroor Reza Kutil, has expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for nominating Shakib.

"We seek prayers so that Shakib can serve the people of Magura as its representative."
    �bdnews24.com




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


HC blasts DoE and city corpns for failure to curb air pollution, dengue
BD authorities target oppositions ahead of election: HRW
BNP calls fresh blockade Wednesday, hartal Thursday
JP names 289 candidates
Shakib's dive into politics
US is a superpower, we can't ignore it: Momen
US Envoy Haas back in Dhaka
14-party gropes for coordination with AL in general election


Latest News
Bangladesh take on New Zealand in 1st Test in Sylhet
Dengue death toll crosses 1600-mark
Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 mn people in Russia, Ukraine
Israel-Hamas truce extended for two days
Kings beat Maziya to be alive for AFC Cup knockout
'Din-The Day' achieves massive viewership in just 3 days
Two kids drown in Cumilla pond
AL leaders can be independent candidates, if they want: Quader
PM for master plan over use of land in upazilas
Youth found dead along Jhenidah border
Most Read News
Progress in our renewable energy to achieve SDG goals
SC upholds Shahed's bail order, asks to dispose case
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Annie-Khokon among 28 BNP men indicted in 2018 sabotage case
DB arrests four Juba Dal men for torching minibus at Jatrabari
JaPa lists candidates for 289 seats
BNP's Dudu, Swapan on 2-day remand in pistol snatching case
3 Palestinian students shot on US campus premise
92,595 students get GPA-5 in HSC
Goods-laden truck set ablaze near RU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft