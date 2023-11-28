Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US is a superpower, we can't ignore it: Momen

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday that the US is a superpower, we can't ignore it.

He said the US does not want much; they only want free and fair elections in Bangladesh. He further said the US is always a realistic country and it believes in the doctrine of reality, and when things are done, the US extends support to that.

However, the Foreign Minister said they cannot ignore the developed countries. "We do consider them with a lot of respect and honour," the Foreign Minister told the reporters at the Foreign Ministry.

USA are with us, we are also with them both Bangladesh and the US believe in democracy and want free and fair elections in Bangladesh, Momen added.

"Since our independence, the US has never gone against us. What does it mean? As the country is created, so we are with them," For example, he said, the US, violating all the international laws, sided with the Pakistani forces in 1971 who committed genocide in Bangladesh.

But when Bangladesh observed its Victory Day on 16 December, the US kept supporting Bangladesh, Momen said.
 
"We also want free and fair elections. Rather, I would tell them to bring those under the US visa policy who are trying to foil the polls," he said.

Momen said Bangladesh Awami League does not like creating barriers to democratic journey. "We believe in democracy. We don't want to hinder democratic process."

He said they want to show the world that elections can be held in a free and fair manner and free from violence.

"We hope all parties will take part in the polls and a festive mood prevails across the country," said the Foreign Minister.

"Politics is not for arson attacks, not murdering people, obstructing the country's development and hindering the educational life of students through blockade. Politics should be aimed at people's welfare. Then people will accept them," said the foreign minister.

Responding to a question, Momen said Bangladesh welcomes constructive suggestions that go in line with people's welfare.

"Our friendly countries give us recommendations and we welcome those suggestions if they play a supportive role," he said.

Regarding violence- free polls, he said it requires sincerity and willingness from all.

He said the next election will be seen as participatory if people cast their votes. Usually, 50 per cent voters cast their vote in Bangladesh, he added.

There was only one election in Bangladesh during the BNP-Jamaat tenure in 1996 which was voter-less, Momen said.

Responding to a question on RAB, Momen said RAB is a very dignified organisation and people respect it as it is free from corruption.

"It is a very effective organisation. We uprooted terrorism due to the presence of RAB while drug and human trafficking saw a sharp decline," he said, adding that they are very smart because they are well trained by the US and Britain. "They will do better if they are given training again."

"The US is a mature government and we are always hopeful that sanctions on the elite force will be withdrawn."

Responding to a question, Momen said they are not feeling any pressure ahead of the next polls.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


HC blasts DoE and city corpns for failure to curb air pollution, dengue
BD authorities target oppositions ahead of election: HRW
BNP calls fresh blockade Wednesday, hartal Thursday
JP names 289 candidates
Shakib's dive into politics
US is a superpower, we can't ignore it: Momen
US Envoy Haas back in Dhaka
14-party gropes for coordination with AL in general election


Latest News
Bangladesh take on New Zealand in 1st Test in Sylhet
Dengue death toll crosses 1600-mark
Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 mn people in Russia, Ukraine
Israel-Hamas truce extended for two days
Kings beat Maziya to be alive for AFC Cup knockout
'Din-The Day' achieves massive viewership in just 3 days
Two kids drown in Cumilla pond
AL leaders can be independent candidates, if they want: Quader
PM for master plan over use of land in upazilas
Youth found dead along Jhenidah border
Most Read News
Progress in our renewable energy to achieve SDG goals
SC upholds Shahed's bail order, asks to dispose case
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Annie-Khokon among 28 BNP men indicted in 2018 sabotage case
DB arrests four Juba Dal men for torching minibus at Jatrabari
JaPa lists candidates for 289 seats
BNP's Dudu, Swapan on 2-day remand in pistol snatching case
3 Palestinian students shot on US campus premise
92,595 students get GPA-5 in HSC
Goods-laden truck set ablaze near RU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft