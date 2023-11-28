Video
US Envoy Haas back in Dhaka

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas returned to Dhaka on Monday after a vacation.

Haas went on vacation and left Dhaka on November 16 for Colombo, Sri Lanka. He reached Dhaka on a regular Sri Lankan Airlines flight.

Amid rumors about his departure from Dhaka, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "It was not supposed to be shared publicly," Ministry's spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters it is a diplomatic procedure to inform the host country through diplomatic channels when any ambassador or high commissioner leaves the station, "we know about his whereabouts," she told reporters earlier.

It could not be known immediately whether the US ambassador returned from Colombo or whether that was his transit point.




