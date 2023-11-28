Video
14-party gropes for coordination with AL in general election

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

Though ruling Awami League (AL) and its partners  announced their  candidates on their own,  leaders of the 14 parties are hopeful to contest the election under the banner of the alliance However, if the election is not contested together  most of the important leaders of partner parties may get special privileges as the parties have been planning to coordinate the matter after finalisation of  candidates, according to the senior leaders of the parties.

On Sunday, ruling AL already announced 298 candidates, without nominating anyone in Kushita-2 and Narayanganj-5.

From Kushita-2, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haq Inu was earlier elected MP, and from Narayanganj-5, AKM Selim Osman was elected MP, both as nominees of AL-led alliance.

On the next day, Jatiya Party (JP-GM Quader) Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu announced the names of its 289 candidates keeping 11 seats vacant. Among these seats were - Gopalganj-3 of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Mymensingh-4 of Raushan Ershad.

On Saturday, JSD President Hasanul Haq Inu declared its candidates in 181 seats keeping the Prime Minister's seat free.

The leaders of the alliance partners parties expect  that the election would be contested in a coordinated manner. But, no candidate will be allowed to become an MP, uncontested.

Speaking to reporters at his Secretariat office, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud also AL joint general secretary, on Monday gave the hint of working out coordinated contest  ahead of the election.

He said, "Even though the Awami League has nominated candidates in each seat, the election will be coordinated with the alliance partners. As it has not yet been decided where or how this will be done, AL leaders have been nominated in all the constituencies."

"We will contest the election as 14-party alliance. If there is a need to coordinate with others, that will also be done," he said.

However, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader reiterated his stance on alliance issue, saying, "We don't need alliance now. Awami League doesn't need companions, as people are its strength. BNP needs accomplices for their misdeeds."

In response to a query while briefing reporters about its candidates, Jatiya Party (JP-GM Quader) Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, "It will not contest the election under any alliance. It will not seek any consensus. It will contest in all 300 seats separately."

However, other senior leaders of the two parties claimed that the coordination between the parties must be done before the election, so that the senior leaders of the parties don't need to face hassles.




