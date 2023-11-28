Video
AL starts distribution of nomination letters to party candidates

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The ruling Awami League (AL) has started distribution of the party nomination letters to their respective candidates who have already get the party tickets to contest the 12th Parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on January 7.

The distribution of the nomination letters formally begins from the Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's  political office at Dhanmondi in the city on Monday.

AL's General Secretary Obaidul Quader started the distribution programme.

The distribution programme was formally inaugurated by handing over the nomination letters to the party chief Sheikh Hasina and General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

Earlier, the AL has announced the names of the candidates for 298 constituencies on November 26 without declaring the candidacy for two constituencies.

The list of the nominated candidates was finalized at the parliamentary nomination board meeting of the Awami League which was held on November 23, 24 and 25 respectively.

Party Chief and the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Nomination Board Sheikh Hasina chaired the meetings.

Awami League started the selling of party nomination tickets for the 12th Parliamentary elections from November 18. The selling was ended on November 21.

The ruling AL has sold a total of 3,362 nomination papers and earned Taka 16.81   crore.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has announced the election schedule on November 15.

The last date of nomination paper submission fixed on November 30, scrutiny of the nomination papers from December 1 to December 4, appeal and disposal of nominations from December 6-15, according to the elections schedule.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is on December 17, allocation of electoral symbols is on December 18, election campaign is from December 18 to till 8am of January 5, 2024 and voting will be on January 7.    �BSS



