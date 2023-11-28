AL vs AL as the party lets all to contest polls despite nominations

Some of the Awami League's(AL) nomination seekers have started filing their nomination papers to the Election Commission expecting to contest the next general election as independent or rebel candidates.In a surprising turn of events on Monday, Keranigaj upazial Chairman Shahin Ahmed announced that he would contest against his own party candidate AL Presidium Member Quamrul Islam in Dhaka-2 constituency.Responding to a question about rebel candidates or independent candidates of the ruling party, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Monday that Awami League had given permission to all its leaders and activists to contest the election."Permission has been given to party leaders to run as independent candidates. It is a 'strategic decision'.Awami League is moving forward, changing strategy as per the need of the hour. There is no bar on dummy candidates following the guideline of the party chief (Sheikh Hasina)," he said after paying homage to Shaheed Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Milon on Dhaka University casmpus.Regarding alliance issue, the AL general secretary said that Awami League doesn't need companions, as people are its strength. BNP needs accomplices for their misdeeds.He said that people have been eagerly waiting for the election along with party leaders and activists.Before AL announced the list of its candidates, Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the party leaders not to try to get elected uncontested and to ensure several candidates in their constituencies.