Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:44 AM
SC upholds status quo on promotion of Sonali Bank

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday upheld its Chamber Judge's order that ordered the authorities concerned to maintain status quo upon the promotion proceedings of the state-owned Sonali Bank.

The apex court at the same time directed the High Court bench led by Justice Md Khasruzzaman to hold hearing and dispose of the rule issued in this regard within December 10.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Borhanuddin passed the order after hearing a petition filed in this regard.

Lawyers Probir Neogi and Bivuti Tarofder appeared in the court proceedings on behalf of the appeal petitioners, while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state.

Earlier on October 15 this year, the chamber judge of the Appellate Division ordered to maintain status quo on the promotion proceedings of the state-owned Sonali Bank.

Following a writ petition filed by 79 officials of the bank, a High Court bench on April 18 this year issued a rule upon the concerned bodies of the government to explain as to why the Promotion Policy 2022 should not be declared illegal as it is giving priority to seniority over merit and quality.

However, the HC bench did not issue any stay on the effectiveness of the promotion policy. In this situation, the authorities started their promotion proceedings recently.

The writ petitioners then filed a supplementary petition with the HC seeking stay on the promotion proceedings. Upon hearing the petition, the High Court rejected it on October 15 this year.

The same day they moved the Chamber Judge's court, which upon hearing their petition issued a status quo till December 11 on the promotion proceedings.

Mohammad Akkas Ali, Principal Officer of Sonali Bank' Farmgate Awlad Hossain Market Branch, and 78 other officials filed the writ petition on April 17 this year challenging the legality of the Promotion Policy 2022 as it gave priority to seniority over merit and quality.

The Board of Directors of the Sonali Bank approved the new policy on February 28 this year. It says that if the number of candidates eligible for promotion from officer to DGM is more than three times, maximum three will be considered for interview against each vacant post from the prepared seniority list.

In this case, only senior 300 officers will get call against 100 vacant posts. Beyond this, they will not be called for promotion even if they are more qualified, also read the policy.






