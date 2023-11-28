Beef prices decline in Dhaka markets, mutton costs surge

The price of beef has experienced a decline in various markets across the capital, ranging from Tk 595 to Tk 600 per kg, with some places offering it for less than Tk 595 per kg.Conversely, mutton prices have surged, reaching Tk 1,050 to Tk 1,100 per kg.Brown eggs from farm chickens are currently priced at Tk 120 per dozen, translating to Tk 10 per piece, or Tk 115 when purchased wholesale. However, local retail shops continue to sell them at Tk 125 to Tk 130.Recent visits to several kitchen markets, including Jinjira in Keraniganj, Aganagar, and Kawran Bazar in the capital, revealed a notable decrease in beef prices by Tk 150 to Tk 200 per kg over the past month. The reduced demand for beef has led to prices ranging from Tk 595 to Tk 650 per kg in different areas of the capital.Enamul Hossain, a meat trader, explained that declining animal prices in the village have contributed to lower meat prices, with each cow now costing Tk 10,000 to Tk 20,000 less than before.He believes that if the beef market remains down, meat prices may further decrease in the coming days. Sellers noted that beef prices have decreased due to reduced demand, although the extent of reduction varies by quality. They anticipate that prices may decrease further with good supply.Md Shohel, a seller in Keraniganj's Kaliganj market, mentioned a decrease in beef prices by Tk 150 to Tk 200 per kg, attributing it to reduced demand.In Kawran Bazar, however, meat sellers insist that prices have not decreased for quality meat, which continues to be sold at over Tk 720 per kg.Anisul Khokon, another meat trader, acknowledged a slight decrease in prices, roughly Tk 20 per kg, due to reduced demand. Nevertheless, meat is still being sold at Tk 720.Khorshed Alam, owner of Khorshed meat shop in Malibag kitchen market, expressed optimism that if the beef market continues to decline, meat prices will decrease further.Riyadul, a meat seller in Nayabazar, highlighted the positive impact of reduced prices on sales, stating that sales have increased nearly four times compared to earlier times.Imran Hossain, president of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA), noted a slight decrease in beef prices but emphasized the lack of balance, with prices varying between Tk 600 and above Tk 700 in different shops.Despite repeated calls to fix beef prices, no action has been taken, and a syndicate has manipulated prices to remain higher.Imran Hossain urged for price fixing to ensure that farmers and consumers benefit from reasonable prices. While the price of beef has decreased, mutton prices remain high at Tk 1,050 to Tk 1,100 per kg.Golam Rahman, president of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), highlighted the unscrupulous practices of traders who increase beef prices around Ramadan and Eid for extra profits. As a result of decreased sales and people's reduced income, some unscrupulous traders are selling at reduced prices to maintain their market presence.Additionally, the market has seen decreases in egg prices, with golden chicken selling at Tk 260 per kg and red layer at Tk 280 to Tk 300 per kg. Broiler chicken is priced at Tk 170 per kg. Red eggs are available at Tk 120 per dozen, white eggs at Tk 110 per dozen, duck eggs at Tk 200 per dozen, and local chicken eggs at Tk 240 per dozen.The egg market is witnessing a decline in prices, and further decreases are expected with ample supply.