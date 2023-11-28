Video
Home Back Page

Judgment on VNSC student Aritri suicide Jan 21

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday fixed January 21 for delivering judgement in a case filed against two former teachers of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College (VNSC) for allegedly instigating one of their students Aritry Adhikary to commit suicide.

Judge Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka 12th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court set the date for delivering judgement on completion of prosecution and defence side's arguments.

The accused two teachers are - former acting principal of the school Nazneen Ferdous and morning shift in-charge of the school's Bailey Road branch Zinat Akhtar.

Aritry was found hanging from the ceiling of her home in the capital's Shantinagar on December 3 in 2018, hours after she and her parents were allegedly insulted by some teachers of the school.




