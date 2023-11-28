Video
Home Back Page

12th Parliamentary Elections

Judicial magistrates to monitor code of conduct from today

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 27: The judicial magistrates appointed by the Election Commission to begin their works to monitor code of conduct from Tuesday in all constituencies of the country for the 12th Parliamentary elections slated to be held on January 7.

Joint district and session judges, senior assistant judges and district assistant judges of the respective districts are the members in the committee, a notification of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs said.

The notification said the committee will investigate polls-related criminal activities, violation of the electoral code of conduct, and any irregularities to hamper free, fair and neutral election.

Accordingly, the appointed magistrates will monitor election-related irregularities in 23 constituencies of greater Chattogram from November 28 till January 4, said Dr. Abul Basher Muhammad Fakhruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram and Returning Officer.

Besides, after distribution of symbols to the participating political parties on December 18, executive magistrates will be appointed in every 3 union parishads of those constituencies, he said.

The Commission has divided Chattogram into two parts, city and the district.  Of them, 10 magistartes will discharge their duties in six constituencies of the city and the rest 7 in the 10 constituencies of the district.

Dr. Abul Basher Muhammad Fakhruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram has been appointed as the Returning Officer 10 constituencies of the district while the Divisional Commissioner Md Tofayel Islam has been appointed Returning Officer for 6 constituencies of the city.

According to Election Commission, 6 constituencies of the city are -- Ctg-4, Ctg-5, Ctg-8, Ctg-9, Ctg-10 and Ctg-11.

Ten constituencies of the district are: Ctg-1, Ctg-2, Ctg-3, Ctg-6, Ctg-7, Ctg-12, Ctg-13, Ctg-14, Ctg-15 and Ctg-16.

The appointed judicial magistrates for 23 JS Seat of greater Chattogram are -- for Ctg-1 (Mirsarai) is Mujahidur Rahman, Ctg-2 (Fatikchari) Razia Sultana, Ctg-3 (Sandwip) Shahidul Islam, Ctg-4 (Sitakunda) Muhammad M Khairul Amin, Ctg-5 (Hathazari) Muhammad Hasan, Ctg-6 (Raojan) M Hasan, Ctg-7 (Rangunia) Jayanti Rani Roy, Ctg-8 (Boalkhali) M Shamsuddin, Ctg-9 (Kotwali-Bakalia) Afroza Khatun, Ctg-10 (Pahartali-Double Mooring) Nazmul Hussain Chowdhury, Ctg-11 (Port-Patenga) Anjuman Ara, Ctg-12 (Patiya) Sheikh Muhammad Muhibullah, Ctg-13 (Anowara-Karnaphuli) M Kafiluddin, Ctg-14 (Chandanaish) Shariful Huq, Ctg-15 (Satkania-Lohagara) Shahnewaz Manir, and Ctg-16 (Banshkhali) Abu Saleh M Noman.

In Cox's Bazar district for Cox's Bazar-1 (Chokoria-Pekua) Muhammad Saiful Islam, Cox's Bazar-2 (Moheshkahli-Kutubdia) Sushanta Prasad Chakma, Cox's Bazar-3 (Cox's Bazar-Ramu) Reshma Khatun, Cox's Bazar-4 (Ukhiya-Teknaf) Maitri Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, in three hill districts for Khagrachari Mahmudul Islam; for Rangamati-Rizwana Rashid and for Banderban Nuru Mia will conduct the election code.

On November 15, the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule of the 12th Parliamentary election.

According to the election schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers is November 30 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held between December 1 and 4.

The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is December 17.




