Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fardin Murder Case

Court orders CID to submit probe report by Dec 26

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday asked Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit the probe report by December 26 in a case filed over the death of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider set the new date after CID failed to submit the probe report on Monday.

On April 16, another Dhaka court ordered further investigation into the case after Fardin's father filed a no-confidence petition against the DB report.

In the petition, the victim's father Kazi Nooruddin, also the complainant in the case, sought further investigation alleging that the investigation officer did not probe the case properly Fardin, a third-year student of civil engineering, was found dead in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj on November 7 last year, three days after he went missing.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Beef prices decline in Dhaka markets, mutton costs surge
Judgment on VNSC student Aritri suicide Jan 21
Judicial magistrates to monitor code of conduct from today
Court orders CID to submit probe report by Dec 26
WHO calls for urgent action on climate and health at COP28
BNP leaders Dudu, Swapan placed on two-day remand
PM for master plan over use of land in upazilas
India has taken position against people of Bangladesh by supporting Hasina: Rizvi


Latest News
Bangladesh take on New Zealand in 1st Test in Sylhet
Dengue death toll crosses 1600-mark
Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 mn people in Russia, Ukraine
Israel-Hamas truce extended for two days
Kings beat Maziya to be alive for AFC Cup knockout
'Din-The Day' achieves massive viewership in just 3 days
Two kids drown in Cumilla pond
AL leaders can be independent candidates, if they want: Quader
PM for master plan over use of land in upazilas
Youth found dead along Jhenidah border
Most Read News
Progress in our renewable energy to achieve SDG goals
SC upholds Shahed's bail order, asks to dispose case
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Annie-Khokon among 28 BNP men indicted in 2018 sabotage case
DB arrests four Juba Dal men for torching minibus at Jatrabari
JaPa lists candidates for 289 seats
BNP's Dudu, Swapan on 2-day remand in pistol snatching case
3 Palestinian students shot on US campus premise
92,595 students get GPA-5 in HSC
Goods-laden truck set ablaze near RU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft