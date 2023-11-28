Court orders CID to submit probe report by Dec 26

A Dhaka court on Monday asked Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit the probe report by December 26 in a case filed over the death of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash.Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider set the new date after CID failed to submit the probe report on Monday.On April 16, another Dhaka court ordered further investigation into the case after Fardin's father filed a no-confidence petition against the DB report.In the petition, the victim's father Kazi Nooruddin, also the complainant in the case, sought further investigation alleging that the investigation officer did not probe the case properly Fardin, a third-year student of civil engineering, was found dead in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj on November 7 last year, three days after he went missing.