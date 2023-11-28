BNP leaders Dudu, Swapan placed on two-day remand

BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu and the party's media cell convener, Zahir Uddin Swapan, were placed on a two-day remand in a case filed over snatching arms from police and vandalising Muktijuddha Museum of Rajarbagh Police Lines during a clash with law enforcers on October 28.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order rejecting their bail prayer on Monday.Inspector Abdul Hai of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced Dudu, Swapan before the court virtually and prayed to the court to grant a five-day remand each.Earlier on November 19, the same court showed them arrested in the case and it set Monday for hearing a five-day remand prayer sought for quizzing them about the incident.On November 6, Dudu was arrested from Dhaka's Cantonment area in connection with another case filed with Ramna Police Station over vandalising the chief justice's residence during BNP-police clash on October 28 and he was placed on a three-day remand in the case.