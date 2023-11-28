5 get life term for killing man in Habiganj
Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
HABIGANJ, Nov 27: A court here on Monday sentenced five people to life term imprisonment for killing a man at Kalikapur village under Madhabpur upazila of the district, in 2006.
Additional District and Session Judge Court-2 Judge Yashir Arafat pronounced the verdict on Monday afternoon.
The court also fined them Tk 1, 00,000 each.
The convicted are Salauddin, son of Zia Uddin and his brother Jasim Uddin of Kalikapur village of Madhabpur upazila, Rafiz Uddin, son of Chona Mia of Bahra village of the same upazila, Azizur Rahman alias Farid Mia, son of Matiur Rahman and Aktar Mia, son of Badsha Mia, resident of the same area, a court official said. According to prosecution, Afzalur Rahman, a family planning inspector, had a land dispute with the accused. �BSS
