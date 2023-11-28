WB, PKSF provide Tk14cr loan assistance to 321 entrepreneurs

A total of 321 small entrepreneurs of Jinzira and Dholaikhal in Old Dhaka have been given loan assistance of a total of Tk 14 crore to build environment friendly small industries and buying modernized equipments to run the factories in the area.Under a project 'Initiative for Peoples' Self Development (Bastab in Bengali)' initiated by the World Bank and Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), the assistance was given, according to the project authority, according to a press release.In a concluding workshop of the project held on Monday at a city hotel in Old Dhaka, Programme Chief Ranjit Kumar Das of the project said that due to the initiative, most of the local factories have been turned into environment friendly industry. As a result, the unhygienic environment of the factories has changed and clean environment could be ensured.In this situation, most factory owners are being interested to install environment friendly factories and using modernized machineries to ensure clean atmosphere in the area, which was almost garbage earlier, the Ranjit said.