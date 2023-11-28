Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

4 sentenced to death over furniture trader’s murder

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

CUMILLA, Nov 27: A Cumilla court on Monday sentenced four people to death and another to life imprisonment for killing a man over a land dispute in 1998.
The condemned convicts are-Md Yusuf, son of Idris Ali, his nephew Solaiman, his brother-in-law Abdul Haque, and one Bonny Amin, while the lifer is identified as Rajab Bibi, sister of Yusuf.
Judge of the Cumilla Additional district and Session Judge Court-3, Rozina Khan handed down the punishment.
According to the prosecution, the convicts locked into an altercation with Md Shahidullah, son of Abdul Majid and a furniture businessman of Paranpur village in Barura upazila of the district over a land dispute, when he was busy cultivating paddy on his land on May 25, 1998.
Later, they called Shahidullah out from his home later at night over the issue. He was not seen alive again by friends and family. On May 26, Amanullah, younger brother of Shahidullah, filed a case and police later submitted chargesheet against 15 people.
After examining records and witnesses, Cumilla Additional district and Session Judge Court-3 handed down the punishment and acquitted 10 others as allegations brought against them could not be proved.     �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


5 get life term for killing man in Habiganj
WB, PKSF provide Tk14cr loan assistance to 321 entrepreneurs
Eye screening of children aged u-5 begins for the first time in Dhaka slums
4 sentenced to death over furniture trader’s murder
Sharmila Tagore to attend DIFF in Dhaka
Art, photo exhibition in Dhaka to boost BD-China relations
Train movement between Bhairab, M’singh resumes
7-member probe body formed


Latest News
Bangladesh take on New Zealand in 1st Test in Sylhet
Dengue death toll crosses 1600-mark
Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 mn people in Russia, Ukraine
Israel-Hamas truce extended for two days
Kings beat Maziya to be alive for AFC Cup knockout
'Din-The Day' achieves massive viewership in just 3 days
Two kids drown in Cumilla pond
AL leaders can be independent candidates, if they want: Quader
PM for master plan over use of land in upazilas
Youth found dead along Jhenidah border
Most Read News
Progress in our renewable energy to achieve SDG goals
SC upholds Shahed's bail order, asks to dispose case
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Annie-Khokon among 28 BNP men indicted in 2018 sabotage case
DB arrests four Juba Dal men for torching minibus at Jatrabari
JaPa lists candidates for 289 seats
BNP's Dudu, Swapan on 2-day remand in pistol snatching case
3 Palestinian students shot on US campus premise
92,595 students get GPA-5 in HSC
Goods-laden truck set ablaze near RU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft