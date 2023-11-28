4 sentenced to death over furniture trader’s murder

CUMILLA, Nov 27: A Cumilla court on Monday sentenced four people to death and another to life imprisonment for killing a man over a land dispute in 1998.The condemned convicts are-Md Yusuf, son of Idris Ali, his nephew Solaiman, his brother-in-law Abdul Haque, and one Bonny Amin, while the lifer is identified as Rajab Bibi, sister of Yusuf.Judge of the Cumilla Additional district and Session Judge Court-3, Rozina Khan handed down the punishment.According to the prosecution, the convicts locked into an altercation with Md Shahidullah, son of Abdul Majid and a furniture businessman of Paranpur village in Barura upazila of the district over a land dispute, when he was busy cultivating paddy on his land on May 25, 1998.Later, they called Shahidullah out from his home later at night over the issue. He was not seen alive again by friends and family. On May 26, Amanullah, younger brother of Shahidullah, filed a case and police later submitted chargesheet against 15 people.After examining records and witnesses, Cumilla Additional district and Session Judge Court-3 handed down the punishment and acquitted 10 others as allegations brought against them could not be proved. �UNB