Sharmila Tagore to attend DIFF in Dhaka Renowned actress Sharmila Tagore is set to visit Dhaka for the 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival, or DIFF, organised by the Rainbow Film Society.





The Indian actress will attend the event as a member of the jury board for the Asian competition section. The film festival is scheduled to raise the curtains on Jan 20 next year.





Earlier, the organisers of DIFF announced that renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi and singer Anjan Dutt would be conducting masterclasses at the festival.





Other distinguished members of the jury for the Asian competition section include Russian film producer Anna Shalashina, scholar and film producer Dr Shi Chuan, Bangladeshi film producer Samia Zaman and Thai film director Tom Waller.





As many as 250 films from 75 countries are slated to be screened during the nine-day festival. The screenings will be held at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Alliance Francaise de Dhaka, Star Cineplex and Bangladesh National Museum Auditorium. Ahmed Mujtaba Jamal, the director of DIFF, has said that the distinguished members of the international jury board will also be participating in several sessions of the festival. bdnews24.com