Art, photo exhibition in Dhaka to boost BD-China relations

A weeklong art and photography exhibition kicked off on Monday on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to boost bilateral ties between Bangladesh and China.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen attended the inaugural session of the exhibition at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy as the chief guest.

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh and the Association of Bangladesh-China Alumni (ABCA) are jointly organizing the exhibition while Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Confucius Institute of Dhaka University, Bangladesh-China Friendship Center, Confucius Institute of North South University, Confucius Classroom of SMUCT and Bangla Department of China Media Group (CMG) are the co-organizers of the programme. �UNB



