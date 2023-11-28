Train teachers on new curriculum

Dear SirEspecially in rural areas, the teachers aren't able to match them properly with the new curriculum teaching approach. It's not their qualifications shortage; it's just a lack of practicing instructions from the educational training authority of government.Again, it is still not possible to provide a connection between teacher and guardian on new curriculum , so it has caused a misunderstanding throughout the whole nation. Guardians have negative responses on social media, and they have fallen into deep confusion about their children's upcoming life episodes.I think this misunderstanding among teachers, students, and guardians will be addressed by providing a new curriculum vision and associates instructions to teachers. So it needs to enhance the teacher training for the new educational curriculum as soon as possible. A workshop with a guardian that can be included in the training part organized by relevant high authorities will be a beneficial improvement soon.Sheikh Saymon Parves HimelStudent of the Pharmacy Department,Mawlana Bhashai Science and Technology University