Train teachers on new curriculum

Dear Sir
Especially in rural areas, the teachers aren't able to match them properly with the new curriculum teaching approach. It's not their qualifications shortage; it's just a lack of practicing instructions from the educational training authority of government.
Again, it is still not possible to provide a connection between teacher and guardian on new curriculum , so it has caused a misunderstanding throughout the whole nation. Guardians have negative responses on social media, and they have fallen into deep confusion about their children's upcoming life episodes.
I think this misunderstanding among teachers, students, and guardians will be addressed by providing a new curriculum vision and associates instructions to teachers. So it needs to enhance the teacher training for the new educational curriculum as soon as possible. A workshop with a guardian that can be included in the training part organized by relevant high authorities will be a beneficial improvement soon.
Sheikh Saymon Parves Himel
Student of the Pharmacy Department,
Mawlana Bhashai Science and Technology University
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft