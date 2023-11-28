Video
Train teachers on new curriculum

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Especially in rural areas, the teachers aren't able to match them properly with the new curriculum teaching approach. It's not their qualifications shortage; it's just a lack of practicing instructions from the educational training authority of government.

 Again, it is still not possible to provide a connection between teacher and guardian on new curriculum , so it has caused a misunderstanding throughout the whole nation. Guardians have negative responses on social media, and they have fallen into deep confusion about their children's upcoming life episodes.

 I think this misunderstanding among teachers, students, and guardians will be addressed by providing a new curriculum vision and associates instructions to teachers. So it needs to enhance the teacher training for the new educational curriculum as soon as possible. A workshop with a guardian that can be included in the training part organized by relevant high authorities will be a beneficial improvement soon.

Sheikh Saymon Parves Himel
Student of the Pharmacy Department,
Mawlana Bhashai Science and Technology University




