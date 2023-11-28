Our expectationsfrom AL nominated candidates

Following a dramatic spell of two weeks full of suspense and speculations, ruling party Awami League has finally announced the final list of its candidates for 298 seats for contesting in the January 7 General Elections.Of the nominated candidates, 71 incumbent lawmakers have been dropped from the list. Allegations of money laundering, land grabbing to corruption and making controversial comments were brought against many of the dropped law makers.We welcome this move coupled with including a binge of new and dynamic faces.Nominees for the rest two constituencies, Narayanganj-5 and Kushtia-2, would be announced any time soon. Moreover, out of the 298 nominees, 24 are women, up from 19 last time and 20 nominees are from minority communities, up from 16 last time.As the second phase of nomination drama is yet to unfold with BNP and other political opposition parties, we consider it imperative to take a momentary look on the nominees, and at the same time what are our expectations are from them.Apparently it seems the AL top brass has decided to comedown heavily on controversial and corrupt law makers by dropping them while choosing to blend the total number with new and old faces. AL's latest nominees consisting of next generation leaders coupled with some celebrities and sporting icons is no less amusing.However, we welcome the party decision to bring next generation leaders at the fore. Our expectations from the AL nominated candidates would be to accept whatever the poll outcome may be - of course provided the fact if a free, fair, credible and participatory national election is held on 7 January.We consider some of prime minister's decision to be crucial as well as conclusive on nomination matters this time. First, she has made it clear that AL would 'go soft' on disgruntled party leaders who may run for parliament as independents and become opponents to party nominees. Second, she mentioned of punitive action 'against nominees who would win without any competition'. Third, she asked the declared nominees to take initiatives to make the upcoming national polls to be participatory and encourage independent candidates.Easy said than done, the AL candidates surely have a big challenge in the plate in terms of making the national polls all-inclusive and participatory.Needless to say, one after another opposition-led blockade programmes, ruthless crushing of political dissent across the country, filing of thousands of ghost cases against opponent political parties to violence and arson attacks continues to make the future of upcoming general polls ominously uncertain as the day is nearing.To finish with, if the country should practically head towards another one-sided election - if AL candidates become unelected MPs once more - they will have to carefully navigate through their political future. On that case our expectation would be fairly little from them.