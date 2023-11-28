Child marriage on the rise

Although the government has taken various steps to prevent child marriage, it is not possible to reduce it expectedly. From 2015-2019, child marriage was slightly reduced in the last few years due to the strict efforts of the administration and various development organizations.To build a country free from child marriage, various non-governmental development organizations and social organizations have been carrying out awareness activities involving the public, especially the marginalized groups, for a long time.A lot of awareness was developed among the people of the country about the evils of child marriage due to government and private initiatives. Even though child marriage is rampant in various districts and upazilas of the country, the level of child marriage is increasing again. Especially after the corona epidemic, this disease is increasing again at a fast pace. The number of students studying from primary to lower secondary in rural areas is more in this list. Parents start seeing boys before the girl becomes a teenager, giving various excuses. They think that it is difficult to find a suitable marriage partner when girls get older.Even today, the people of the village could not come out from various superstitions and confusing paths. Young girls who seek brides for their marriage are especially girls from class 7 to class 10. Along with this, high rates of dowry are also being taken secretly which has now become a competitive tradition within the society.Even though the village social leaders know the news of these marriages, they keep quiet. Sometimes, when aware people of the society protest about child marriage, they are told by the girl's family that mischievous youths at school or at home disturb the girls. The girl has to be put to bed quickly because of the pain. It is said from some families, girls are a burden in poor families. So getting a good or rich or expatriate husband and marrying him. Girls aged 11-15 are being given away by their parents to older grooms for money. Again, unable to handle the lure of the government employee's son's proposal, the parents are agreeing to child marriage for the daughter's happiness, even if they pay a large sum of money. But consent of minor girl is not taken. Many child marriages are still going on under the cover of administration and police.According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) World Population Situation 2023 report titled 'Eight Billion Lives, Infinite Possibilities', Bangladesh still tops South Asia in child marriage. Here, 51 percent of girls are getting married before the age of 18. Increasing child marriage increases the risk of early pregnancy. In Bangladesh, mothers aged 15 to 19 give birth to 74 children per thousand. Child marriage has an overall impact on the health of both mother and child. Child marriage also increases the risk of maternal and neonatal mortality. Not going to school after marriage despite desire to pursue higher education.Lately the number of early marriages is also increasing due to high divorce rate. At the age when studying, the heavy family is pressing on the head. Unable to bear the pressure, many teenagers are choosing to commit suicide prematurely. Due to this, the society and the country are suffering tremendous damage. So child marriage is a social disorder.If this disease is not removed from the society, the society will be threatened. Therefore, it is necessary for administration, police stations and public representatives to take strong actions.There is a need to involve people from different classes and professions. Along with public awareness, it is important to highlight the evils of child marriage through various awareness seminars, street dramas in various educational institutions.Otherwise, it will become a curse for society and the nation as a whole.The writer is a Columnist and Cultural Activist, Motherganj, Jamalpur