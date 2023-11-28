11 killed, eight injured in road accidents

A total of 11 people including two minor children and a woman were killed and at least eight others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Pirojpur, Bhola, Dinajpur, Kurigram, Mymensingh, and Rajbari, on Saturday and Sunday.PIROJPUR: An easy bike driver and a female day-labourer were killed in two road accidents in the district in two days.The easy bike driver was killed in the road accident in Kadamtala Bridge area at Sikder-Mollick Union in Sadar Upazila on Sunday morning.The deceased was identified as Md Nazrul Islam Hawlader, 28, son of Akbar Ali Hawlader of Kumarkhali Village in Nazirpur Upazila in the district.Locals said, a loaded truck was coming from the opposite side and hit the easy bike, leaving the driver seriously injured.Later on, locals took him to Pirojpur District Hospital where on-duty doctor declared him dead.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Abir Mohammad Hossain confirmed this information.But the killer truck driver fled away, he added.In another road accident, the female day-labourer was killed in Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.The deceased was identified as Minati Rani Sikder, 35, wife of Ram Krishna Sikder Jhantu, a resident of Sailabunia Village under Doihary Union in the upazila.Local sources said Minati Rani Sikder was working in a 40-day programme of a government rural development project.However, a speedy auto-rickshaw hit the woman from behind in Gonakpara Bazar area under Doihary Union of the upazila in the morning while she was going to her work place from the house, which left her seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Nesarabad Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Feroz Kibria declared the woman dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.Nesarabad police sources confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.BHOLA: Two people including a seven-year-old child were killed and two others injured as a bus crushed them in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The accident took place in Langolkhali Bridge area on the Bhola-Char Fasson regional highway under the upazila at around 11 am.The deceased were identified as Md Hasnain, 7, Md Bhuttu, a resident of Ward No. 5, and Abdul Jabbar, 55, son of Karam Ali, a resident of Ward No. 7 under Lalmohan Municipality.According to local sources, a speedy bus of 'Bhola Bus Owners' Association' was heading towards Bhola from Char Fasson in the morning. On the way, when it reached Langalkhali Bridge, its driver lost control over the steering of the vehicle and crushed four pedestrians, which left all the four critically injured.The injured were then rescued and taken to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Hasnain and Jabbar dead.The other injured were referred to Bhola and Barishal hospitals for better treatment.Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Bhola General Hospital morgue for autopsies.However, the law enforcers have seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.Lalmohan PS OC (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Two people were killed and two others injured as a covered van hit a battery run van in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.The accident took place on the Parbatipur-Phulbari highway in Haldibari area of the upazila at around 9 pm.The deceased were identified as the driver of Lalu, 30, son of Atikur Rahman, a resident of Haldibari Dolapara area under Polashbari Union, and Abdul Majid, 50, son of Abdus Sattar, of Shalandar Village under Chandipur Union in the upazila.According to police and local sources, Lalu along with several passengers were heading towards Parbatipur riding on his van at night. On the way, when they reached in front of Haldibari Barma Filling Station, a speedy covered van of a courier service smashed the battery-run van coming from the opposite direction, which left four people critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Lalu and Majid dead and referred the others to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.Being informed, police have recovered the body.However, the law enforcers have seized the covered van, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.Parbatipur Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Hafiz Md Raihan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A man was killed in a road accident in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Saturday night.The accident took place in Balatari Bus Stand area on the Nageshwari-Fulbari road under Nageshwari Municiaplity at around 8:45 pm.The deceased was identified as Aminur Islam, 36, son of Abed Ali, a resident of Gobardhankuti Village under Newashi Union in the upazila.Commissioner of Ward No. 5 under Nageshwari Municipality Ruhul Amin said a stone-laden truck was heading towards Fulbari at night. On the way, the truck hit a battery-run mishuk (local vehicle) coming from the opposite direction near Balatari Bazar on the Nageshwari-Fulbari road at around 8:45 pm, which left driver of the mishuk Aminur seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex.Being informed, police recovered the body.Nageshwari PS OC (Investigation) Sarwar Parvez confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.MYMENSINGH: Two people including a minor girl were killed and four others injured as a private car fell into a pond in Ishwarganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.The accident took place on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway in Char Hosenpur area of the upazila in the evening.The deceased were identified as pedestrian Jannatun Adan, 11, daughter of Lokman Hossain of Charhosenpur Village under Ishwarganj Sadar Union of the upazila, and private car passenger Babul Pal, 65, son of Banu Pal, a resident of Iluchhia area of Bajitpur Upazila in Kishoreganj District.The injured persons are: Seema Pal, 45, wife of deceased Babul Pal, her son Tanmoy Pal, 25, Suptipal, 35, wife of Indrajit Das of Patbazar Mor area of Gouripur Upazila in Mymensingh, her son Shrestjit Pal, 7, sustained injuries in the accident.Locals rescued the injured and took them to Ishwarganj Upazila Health Complex. Later on, they were shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for better treatment.According to local sources, a private car was going to Mymensingh from Kishoreganj in the evening. When it reached Char Hosenpur area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway, pedestrian Jannatul Adan suddenly appeared in front of the car.While trying to save her, the private car lost control over its steering and fell into a nearby pond, which left the child and a passenger of the private car dead on the spot and four others critically injured.Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene Ishwarganj PS OC Majedur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that no complaint has been filed by the families of the deceased yet.However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.RAJBARI: Two motorcyclists were killed when a Rajbari-bound truck hit their vehicle in Pangsha Upazila of the district on Saturday.The accident took place in Chandpur area of the upazila in the afternoon.The deceased were identified as Rimon, 22, son of Razzak Fakir, and Galib, 20, son of Abul Kalam Azad. Both of them were residents of Kuripara Village under Babupara Union in the upazila.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Pangsha Highway PS AKM Hasanuzzaman said during the incident the Rimon died on the spot and Galib died on his way to a local hospital.Being informed, police recovered the bodies.However, the law enforcers have seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.Legal action would be taken in this regard, the SI added.